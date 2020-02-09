Sara, Kartik explain how movie promotion plays vital role to connect with audience

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan who are on a promotional spree for their upcoming romantic film 'Love Aaj Kal', on Sunday talked about how much the promotions for a movie plays a vital role to connect it with the audience.

The chemistry of Sara and Kartik on-screen has been the talk of the town ever since the makers of the movie dropped the trailer of the film. The two tracks from the flick 'Shayad' and 'Haan Mein Galat,' too, have managed to captivate the interest of the movie-music enthusiast making them some of the hit tracks.

The lead actors who are basking on the favourable response receiving, when asked on how do they feel about the reactions coming from the public for their performance in the movie, Sara said, "Motivated."

Speaking to ANI, she said, "There is a good exciting energy that comes to us when we see people giving good responses and reactions for the movie."

She explained that it is the excitement in the audience, that motivates the team to go to different places for promotions, which otherwise gets hectic due to the monotonous activities.

"Promotions can get hectic at times because we have to repeat the same things for around 13-14 hours. But when we see that audience is getting an excitement out of it, we also get motivated and wish to go to colleges and clubs to promote the film," the 24-year-old actor further said.

Meanwhile, Kartik finds fun in promoting the movie as he believes that it is a way to get directly connected with your audience, and also a chance to let the people know what the movie is about.

"I thoroughly enjoy promotions, as much as I enjoy the making and preparation of the film. Promotions are important because it is a way of getting closer to the audience, letting them know about the movie personally," Kartik told ANI.

Apart from these vital reasons, the more fun Kartik finds in promotion is that he gets to recall and relive the moments that he experienced during the time of the shoot.

"The more you promote, the more you relive those moments. And we recall those moments and laugh it out. And also we travel a lot to different places, be it Jaipur, Delhi, Agra ..So we get different sorts of reactions from each one of them. From that, we know how much the film is working and we can take points from those, Thus, promotions are very important."

The upcoming Imtiaz Ali directorial movie will see Sara as Zoe, and Kartik will be essaying two characters-Raghu and Veer.

Explaining about the character in the movie, she said, "Zoe is the girl of today's time, modern...Career is important. No matter how much she is putting that practical thought like in front, she also pretty vulnerable within. She craves for love and care while also want to be successful in her career."

She summed up her character by saying, "How to maintain balance within these both diverse thoughts is what her main journey is all about."

Meanwhile, Kartik also shared some details about his character in the upcoming flick, he said, "Raghu is a 90s filmy character, and is the center of attraction and also one who gets in trouble every time, while Veer is the character playing in the modern times who is practical, but robotics in actions that can make him look weird at times."

The movie will hit the big screens on February 14. (ANI)

