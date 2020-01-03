Sara shares more exotic photos from her vacation

Mumbai [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Sara Ali Khan on Friday shared the second bout of her dreamy vacation pictures on her social media. The 'Simmba' actor looks gorgeous in white and sea-green bikini with the clear blue sky and crystal clear water accentuating the actress' beauty. Sara, on Thursday, had shared another capture with brother Ibrahim, who donned a rather quirky smile with sun rays falling on his face. 'When feeling blue isn't a bad thing,' Sara had captioned the picture on her Instagram.

The Gen Z icon's super sassy Instagram avatar attracted quite a lot of eyeballs as the earlier post notched up to over 17 lacs likes in a day and the second series of three pictures was an instant hit with over 6 lacs likes within the initial hour of the post. Sara is presently vacationing in the exotic islands of the Maldives after ringing in 2020 by sharing a commercial of Vivo that features her.

The Pataudi scion has two films in a loop this year, one of them being the comedy remake of 1995 fame 'Coolie No. 1' along with Varun Dhawan and an untitled project with Imtiaz Ali, which is in the post-production stage. (ANI)