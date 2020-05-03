Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams put wedding plans on hold amid COVID-19

Washington D.C. [USA], May 3 (ANI): American actor Sarah Hyland and Television star Wells Adams have put their wedding plans on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the 'Bachelorette' alum.

According to Fox News, the 35-year-old star recently spoke to Access Hollywood and discussed the pair's upcoming nuptials. Adams told the outlet, "There are no wedding plans."

He continued: "I think the thought was that we'd originally start thinking about that around this time, but now this is happening... What's the point of even trying to get something solidified with everything being just so up in the air?"

On being asked about the possibility of a Zoom wedding, Wells said no, adding that "if it [pandemic] lasts really really long, I think then we would do a small backyard thing."

He added, "But that's probably not going to happen."

Talking about the quarantine for the couple, Adams said everything has been "so far, so good," and the pair hasn't had any fights.

Wells added, "... If we're going to glass-half-full this or silverline it, it's been quite nice to spend a lot of quality time with my fiancee."

Hyland and Adams announced their engagement last July after their romance began in 2017. (ANI)

