Sayani Gupta distributes sanitary napkins on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI): Sayani Gupta, who turned a year older on Saturday, promoted women's health and hygiene on her special day by distributing sanitary napkins to young school girls.

On her birthday, Sayani distributed sanitary napkins at Govt Girls Senior Secondary School, Ghamroj in Haryana.

While talking about the same, the actor shared, "A basic necessity like a pad is still a mirage at various parts of the country. It is distressing to think that young girls have to restore to a cloth or sand or unhygienic alternatives during their periods due to the unavailability and unaffordability of a sanitary napkin. It is my mission to spread awareness and make these products reach every corner possible."



Even last year on her birthday, when cases of COVID-19 were relatively higher, Sayani managed to distribute sanitary napkins at an orphanage.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sayani is working on the third seasons of the Emmy-nominated series 'Four More Shots Please' and 'Inside Edge'.

Recently, Sayani also lent her voice to an audio show - 'Buri Nazar'. The show, which also features Supriya Pathak and Rithvik Dhanjani, is a story between a mother, a daughter and a boy that she falls in love with. (ANI)

