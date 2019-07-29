Sanjay Dutt (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Sanjay Dutt (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Scores of celebrities greet Sanjay Dutt who turned 60

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 20:23 IST

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): As Bollywood's 'Khalnayak' Sanjay Dutt turned 60, an array of celebrities flooded the social media with their best wishes for the birthday boy on Monday.
On the occasion of Sanjay Dutt's 60th birthday, the actor's fans were treated with his first look from the upcoming film 'KGF: Chapter 2'.
Farhan Akhtar shared the first look of the actor and renumerated the time he admired the actor and saw him shooting at the bandstand for his debut 'Rocky'.
"I remember, as a kid, watching him shoot for his debut film 'Rocky' on bandstand... and all these years later we're finally collaborating on something special.
Here's presenting Sanjay Dutt as Adheera from KGF Chapter2.
And here's also wishing him a happy birthday. Big hug Sanjay Dutt," he wrote while extending out his wishes.

Ajay Devgn also tweeted a message for his 'rockstar' friend and wrote, "Happy 60th Birthday Bro Sanjay Dutt. Always a rockstar!"

Welcoming the birthday boy in the 60's club, Anil Kapoor wished the actor with immense success. "Oh, to be young and full of vigor!! Happy Birthday, Sanjay Dutt! Welcome to the 60's club! Wish you all the happiness, love & success!" he tweeted alongside a dashing picture of the actor.

Abhishek Bachchan shared a series of pictures with the 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S' actor on his Instagram story. In one of the pictures both the actors were seen posing for the shutterbugs and Abhishek captioned it as "The OG," while in the second click the actor wrote, "Happy Birthday to the original rockstar."


Celebrations turned double for the actor who also released the teaser of his forthcoming Hindi remake of Telegu film 'Prasthanam' where he is seen playing the role of a politician.
Jackie Shroff who will be seen sharing screen space with the actor in the upcoming film shared the teaser of the film on his Twitter handle and also wished the actor with luck and success on a special day. "Sanju baba's birthday and Prasthanam Teaser, amazing! Happy birthday Sanjay Dutt. This year, power will not be inherited, it will have to be earned!" he wrote.

Vivek Oberoi picked a different way to wish the birthday boy. He uploaded one of his favourite scenes from the film 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' on Twitter, which featured him, Sanjay along with Neha Dhupia.
"Praising his look from the film 'KGF: Chapter 2,' he wrote, "Many happy returns of the day baba bhai! May God bless you with tons and tons of happiness and good health. 'Adheera' looks intense and deadly. Love the look. Wish you the very best for 'KGF2' Keep inspiring us all! Much love. Sanjay Dutt. Sharing one of my favourite scenes!"
Meanwhile the actor who was last seen in period drama film 'Kalank' will next be seen in 'Panipat' opposite Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon which is based on the Third Battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha Empire led by Sadashiv Rao Bhau and the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the King of Afghanistan.
The actor even released the teaser of his upcoming film 'Prasthanam' which also has an ensemble star cast including Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Ali Fazal, Manisha Koirala and Amyra Dastur in important roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on September 20. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 20:26 IST

Sonakshi's favourite track 'Saans Toh Le Le' from 'Khandaani...

New Delhi (India) July 29 (ANI): Another crazy number from Sonakshi Sinha starrer 'Khandaani Shafakhana' is out and it would make you groove.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 20:17 IST

Udit Narayan seeks police's help over death threats

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Veteran playback singer Udit Narayan, who claims to have been getting threat calls for the last one month from an unknown number, has lodged a complaint against the caller at Amboli Police station in the city.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 18:46 IST

Sunil Gavaskar visits sets of '83' in England

New Delhi (India) July 29 (ANI): The sets of Ranveer Singh starrer '83' had a special guest on Monday. The guest was none other than 'little master' Sunil Gavaskar who visited the team in England.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 18:21 IST

'Prasthanam' teaser: Sanjay Dutt takes charge in epic political drama

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): Celebrations turned double for Bollywood's 'Khalnayak' Sanjay Dutt who revealed the teaser of his forthcoming Hindi remake of Telugu film 'Prasthanam' on his birthday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:47 IST

Anushka Sharma goes spunky in black for latest magazine cover

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): Setting the temperature soaring, Bollywood's diva Anushka Sharma is stealing hearts as she turned cover girl for the August issue of 'Filmfare' magazine.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:04 IST

Kylie Jenner, Sofia Richie get glamorous for girls' night out

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29(ANI): Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is having a great time hanging out with her close friend Sofia Richie and a mutual friend for a night out at the Nice Guy in West Hollywood on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 16:36 IST

Bow Wow gets trolled by fans after he body shames Wendy Williams

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): American rapper Shad Gregory Moss, popularly known as Bow Wow Body, got trolled by fans on social media after body shaming Wendy Williams.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 16:06 IST

'The Lion King' roars at box office, crosses Rs 100 crore mark

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29(ANI): The 'Lion King' is roaring at the box office and has managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 16:03 IST

First-weekend report: 'Judgementall Hai Kya' mints Rs. 19.25 crore

New Delhi (India) July 29 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's latest release 'Judgementall Hai Kya', which opened to good reviews, performed remarkably well in its first weekend.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:04 IST

Wondering about Arjun Kapoor's new tattoo? Here's what it means!

New Delhi (India) July 29 (ANI): Bollywood's handsome hunk, Arjun Kapoor just got inked for the second time and its reason is straight out of his heart.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:58 IST

'Kabir Singh' continues its winning streak, crosses Rs 275 cr mark

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): Shahid Kapoor's latest outing 'Kabir Singh', co-starring Kiara Advani refuses to slow even after a month of its release. The film is riding high on success and has crossed Rs 275 crore mark.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:37 IST

Historical monuments bowl over Evangeline Lilly during her India visit

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): A Marvel superhero is currently in India! Well, not the character but an actor who plays the part. American actor Evangeline Lilly, who is popular for playing the role of Wasp in the 'Avengers' movie series, is currently in India and is enjoying her stay in the nation

Read More
iocl