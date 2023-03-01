'Section 84': Amitabh Bachchan to headline Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is all set to collaborate with director Ribhu Dasgupta for an upcoming courtroom drama film.

Titled 'Section 84', the film marks Amitabh and Ribhu's third collaboration after a TV mini-series 'Yudh' in 2014 and the thriller film 'Te3n' in 2015.

Taking to Instagram, Amitabh announced the news and wrote, ".. a delight once again to be in the company of distinguished creative minds for this new venture, and the challenge it provokes, for me. #Section84."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpPanikPwIW/

Talking about the film director Ribhu Dasgupta said, "I feel happy, blessed, and honoured to collaborate with Sir again. Looking forward to it."



Producer Vivek B Agrawal, said, "It's an honour to have Mr Bachchan on board in our next film and I'm thrilled to be starting this adventure with him and Ribhu in Section 84."

Soon after the 'Shehenshah' actor shared the news, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Best Wishes Sir," a fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, "Really Excited for your forthcoming projects sir."

Previously, Amitabh was seen in courtroom drama films like 'Pink' and, 'Mahaan'.

Meanwhile, the 'Don' actor was recently seen in Sooraj Barjatya's family entertainer film 'Uunchai' alongside Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Boman Irani.

He will also be seen in an upcoming Pan India film 'Project K' alongside south actor Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. (ANI)

