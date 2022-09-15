See how Anushka's 'Chakda Xpress' co-star Anshul reacted on meeting Virat Kohli

London [UK], September 15 (ANI): Actor Anushka Sharma, who is currently in London for the shoot of her film 'Chakda Xpress', recently organised a surprised birthday meetup for her co-star Anshul Chauhan with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli.

Anshul took to Instagram and shared photos and videos with the former India skipper. In the post, she can be seen extremely happy while standing next to Kohli.

Virat wore a grey t-shirt with black pants. Anshul wore a blue jacket with white pants and a black cap.

"Absolute fan moment!! My birthday is made and I can't believe I saw and met the one and only Virat Kohli. Can't stop grinning still just like in the pictures here.Thank you for this moment @anushkasharma.Happy birthday to me," Anshul captioned the post.



Reacted to the post, Anushka dropped a laughing emoji in the comment section.

Anshul has starred in films like 'Zero', 'Bicchoo Kha Khel', 'Taj Mahal' and 'Shubh Mangal Savdhan'. She will now be seen in Chakda Xpress, starring Anushka in the lead role.

Speaking of 'Chakda Xpress', it is a sports biopic film based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' star will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022.

Jhulan is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour.

Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

Anushka took a long break from her professional life after she welcomed her first child, her daughter Vamika, as she wanted to spend time with her and after a long wait, the 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' actor is all set for her comeback.

Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing 'Chakda Xpress' with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz. (ANI)