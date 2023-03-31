See how Dia Mirza wished her stepdaughter on her 14th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): Actress Dia Mirza penned a heartwarming note for her stepdaughter Samaira on her 14th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Dia wrote, "It's our baby girls 14th birthday. Sam, may you always know that your safe space is in our arms. We will always love you, protect you and hold you close. Have a magical day and year ahead jaan. I carry your heart in my heart."

She also dropped an adorable photograph. In the image, the mother-daughter duo is seen sitting in a jungle safari vehicle and Samaira resting her head on Dia's lap.

She revealed that the picture was clicked by her husband Vaibhav Rekhi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)



Last year, too, Dia shared a post on Samaira's birthday. Posting a photo on Instagram, she wrote, "Happy 13th Birthday precious girl! Thank you for opening your heart and home to me like only you could. You are so special Sam and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life learning and growing with you. I love you. Keep spreading your love and light @samairarekhi."

Dia married businessman Rekhi in February 2021 and the couple welcomed a baby boy, Avyaan, in May, 2021.

On the work front, Dia will be next seen in 'Dhak Dhak' alongside Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi.

Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, 'Dhak Dhak' belongs in the adventure genre and is the story of a girl gang on a road trip. (ANI)