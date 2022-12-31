See how 'pout queen' Kareena aces her signature pose in Switzerland

Geneva [Switzerland], December 31 (ANI): There is no one quite like Kareena Kapoor Khan when it comes to pouting and posing.

While holidaying in Switzerland, Kareena did not forget to unleash her "Pout Queen" avatar.

On Friday, Kareena took to Instagram Stories and posted a selfie in which she is seen pouting.



She wrote, "Never without my (pout emoji)."

In the image, Kareena is seen dressed in a white and red jacket.

She also dropped a picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan in which he is seen holding a skiing board in his hand.





"A man and his (skiing board and heart emoji)," Kareena captioned the post.

A day ago, Kareena shared a fam-jam picture with Saif and their sons Taimur and Jeh.

In the image, the four them are sitting on a fallen tree trunk with a car, pine trees, houses, and snow in the background. Jeh sat with his mother, while Taimur sat with Saif. Kareena and Saif twinned in black. Jehangir is looking extremely cute in navy blue winterwear and Taimur also exudes cuteness in a black jacket and neon pants. Both brothers are seen having lollipops in their hands.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmvqyLXoe55/

Kareena and Saif have been married for almost 10 years. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film 'Tashan' that they fell in love. And on October 16, 2012, they tied the knot. In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021 they welcomed Jeh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in the family entertainer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office. She will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion Of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film.

Saif, on the other hand, was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Vikram Vedha' opposite Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte. He will be next seen in an upcoming pan-India film 'Adipurush' opposite actor Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. (ANI)

