See how Yami Gautam wished her brother on his 21st birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): Actor Yami Gautam never misses a chance to make her loved ones feel special, especially on their special occasions.

As it's her brother Ojas' 21st birthday, the 'Bala' star penned an adorable wish on Instagram.

"And just like that he turned 21..The origins of Ojas shall continue, forever Happy Birthday, Ojas #bestbrother #forevermybabybrother," she wrote.

Yami also dropped a sweet picture with her "baby brother" from his cake-cutting celebrations.

Yami's younger sister Surilie Gautam also wished her brother Ojas on his birthday.

She dropped a super cute picture of Ojas with her son and captioned it, "Happy Birthday to Donut's one and only Maaamaaa. I have been your 3rd mother and held you the same way and now you are 21 already. All the happiness, love, luck and blessings to you. Sky is the limit for you."

Reacting to the post, Yami commented, "Sooooo cuuuuuute."

Yami, Surilie and Ojas are children of renowned Punjabi director Mukesh Gautam and wife Anjali Gautam. Surilie is also an actress. She has featured in plenty of Punjabi films.

Speaking of Yami's work projects, she is currently basking in success of 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga'.

Released on Netflix, 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' is helmed by Ajay Singh. The film revolves around a flight attendant (Yami) and her boyfriend (Sunny Kaushal), who chalk out a plan to steal a stash of diamonds to pay off an outstanding debt. However, things take a drastic turn when they realise that the plane they are on is hijacked.

Meanwhile, Yami will be next seen in the drama film 'OMG-Oh My God 2' alongside Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi.Directed by Amit Rai, 'Oh My God 2' is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer of the same name. In the original film, Akshay had essayed the character of Lord Krishna. Apart from that she also has the comedy film 'Dhoom Dhaam' alongside Prateek Gandhi in her kitty. (ANI)