See what Naga Chaitanya has to say to his 'Bala' Aamir Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): After Megastar Chiranjeevi introduced Naga Chaitanya's character in Aamir khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer 'Laal Singh Chadha', the south superstar took to his Instagram to thank his 'Bala' Aamir Khan.

Naga re-shared his poster from the movie and wrote, "#laalsinghchaddha ...this one will stay with me forever. Thank you for Bala @aamirkhanproductions @advaitchandan".



Earlier in the day Chiranjeevi posted the same poster on Instagram and wrote, "Introducing 'Lal Singh Chadha', Cheddy Buddy 'Balaraj'. Mana is the grandson of the 'boy king' of those days. This boy king is Akkineni Naga Chaitanya. @chay_akkineni".



A few days ago, the film's lead actor Aamir Khan organised a special screening for Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Sukumar, and SS Rajamouli in Hyderabad.

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi posted a minute-long video showing all of them watching the screening and then discussing it afterwards. He captioned it, "Fascinating how a chance meeting & a little chat with my dear friend #AamirKhan @Kyoto airport - Japan, a few years ago led to me becoming a part of his dream project #LaalSinghChaddha. Thank You #AamirKhan for the exclusive preview at my home. Heartened by your warm gesture!" In a response to the original tweet, the veteran actor wrote, "Most of all, what a gem of a film you have made!! Such a wonderful emotional journey!!"

Fascinating how a chance meeting & a little chat with my dear friend #AamirKhan @Kyoto airport - Japan, few years ago led to me becoming a part of his dream project #LaalSinghChaddha



Thank You #AamirKhan for the exclusive preview at my home.Heartened by your warm warm gesture! pic.twitter.com/hQYVZ1UQ5m — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 16, 2022



In the clip, Chiranjeevi walked up to Aamir and shook hands with him, before giving him a warm hug. At this, Aamir wiped a tear off his eyes.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. It is scheduled to release on August 11 this year. (ANI)