Seema Sajdeh reveals why she divorced Sohail Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 (ANI): Seema Sajdeh is currently busy basking in the love and appreciation she got for her appearance in 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'.

Netizens have showered Seema with love for her fun-loving nature and attitude in the show.

While Seema did take part in a lot of fun, adventure, and gossip, she also spoke about her personal life.



At the beginning of the show, Seema removed the nameplate outside her house and changed it from 'Khan' to her and her kids' first names - Seema, Nirvan and Yohan. The action was to make it evident that she has decided to divorce Sohail Khan.

Seema's eldest son, Nirvan, while conversing with her, expressed his disappointment with the change of nameplate. He asked her why she changed the nameplate from 'Khan' to their first names, to which she replied saying that now that they are going their own way, she thinks it's okay for everyone to use just their first names and not just dwell on what surname they will be using.

In one of the episodes, Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, who is very close friends with Seema, tried to fix her up with the famous match-maker and star of the Netflix series 'Indian Matchmaking' Seema Taparia.

When Seema Taparia visits Seema Sajdeh, she asked her the reason for her divorce and she replied saying that she and Sohail Khan had been separated for almost 5 years and the issue that arose between them both was that they thought differently and had a few compatibility issues.

Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan tied the knot in 1998 and welcomed their first child, son Nirvan in 2000. In June 2011, the couple welcomed their second son Yohan via surrogacy. They filed for divorce earlier this year and after going ahead with the legal proceedings; Seema changed her Instagram name from 'Seema Khan' to 'Seema Kiran Sajdeh'. (ANI)

