Senior Marathi actor Jairam Kulkarni dies at 88

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Veteran Marathi actor Jairam Kulkarni passed away at the age of 88 in Pune on Tuesday.

The father in law of famous television actor Mrunal Deo Kulkarni is survived by his wife, son, and daughter in law.

He is known for his contributions in the Marathi cinema with films like 'Thartharat', and 'Rangat Sangat.'

The senior actor's last rites will be performed at 12 pm in his native Pune city. (ANI)

