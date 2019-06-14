Nana Patekar and Tanushree Dutta
Nana Patekar and Tanushree Dutta

'Sexual harassment charges against Nana Patekar false, malicious'

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 19:46 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Jun 14 (ANI): The Mumbai Police in its closure report termed sexual harassment allegations levelled by Tanushree Dutta against Nana Patekar "false" and said accusations were levelled with "malicious intent".
"There was a malicious intent and false complaint was filed by Tanushree Dutta against Nana Patekar," the Mumbai Police said in its closure report.
The report said there was no mention of sexual misconduct in the complaints filed with CINTAA and TV Producers Associations. "Those complaints were regarding the payment dues which were settled in subsequent meetings of these associations. It was accepted by all concerned parties in a joint meeting of CINTAA and TV Producer's association," the report stated.
All the 13 witnesses that were examined by the police did not talk of sexual misconduct.
"Choreographers, assistants, camerapersons, junior artists interviewed by police have not corroborated Tanushree's story," the report said
Regarding the changes in the dance sequence, the report stated," As she (Tanushree) had narrated in her complaint that she was not aware about the changes in the dance sequence and about Nana Patekar being a part of that song, the statements of the witnesses are recorded and it is not true that she was not aware about the change in dance sequence or Nana Patekar being part of the dance."
Mumbai police on Thursday gave a clean chit to Patekar in connection with the alleged case of sexual harassment.
A 'B Summary' report is filed when the police is unable to find evidence in support of the complaint filed and hence decides to discontinue the investigation.
In September last year, Dutta had alleged that Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of 'Horn Ok Please' in 2008 while shooting for a special dance number for the movie, and went on to file an FIR against the 'Welcome' star. However, Patekar refuted all allegations. (ANI)

