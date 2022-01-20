Shaan mourns demise of his mother Sonali Mukherjee

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): Singer Shaan on Thursday informed that his mother Sonali Mukherjee passed away "peacefully in her sleep."

Taking to Instagram, Shaan posted an obituary that read, "We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the demise of our mother Mrs Sonali Mukherjee. She passed away peacefully in her sleep. A kind soul, great human being and a loving mother."

"It's a huge loss for us all. While we try and say our last goodbyes, we would like you to keep Covid restrictions in mind and humbly request you to keep her in your prayers," the Mukerjee family grieved.





After learning about the unfortunate news, members from the film industry sent their sincere condolences to Shaan and his family members.

"Om shanti. Praying for her soul and sending you all my love," singer Neha Bhasin commented.

"Very sorry to hear," comedian Atul Khatri commented.

The news of the demise of Sonali Mukherjee was earlier revealed by singer Kailash Kher on his Twitter. (ANI)

