Shabana Azmi and Shah Rukh Khan (Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Shabana Azmi and Shah Rukh Khan (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

Shabana Azmi defends Shah Rukh Khan, says 'Islam not so weak'

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 00:48 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 29 (ANI): Megastar Shah Rukh Khan who faced backlash after sharing on social media a photo on Diwali in which he sported a tilak, actor Shabana Azmi on Monday came to his defence by calling out "rabid Islamists".
"Appalled to read that @iamsrk Diwali greeting invites the wrath of rabid Islamists, gets called a "False Muslim" for sporting a tilak!" FUNDOS get a life! Islam is not so weak that it stands threatened by what is a beautiful Indian custom. India's beauty is in her Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb," tweeted Shabana Azmi.
The actor had on Sunday shared a monochromic picture featuring his wife Gauri Khan and youngest son AbRam Khan where all three of them can be seen sporting tilaks.
In the accompanying note, the actor wished fans and followers "#HappyDiwali" and added "May your lives be lit up and happy."
After the post, Shah Rukh was trolled.
This isn't the first time that Shah Rukh has been criticised for celebrating Hindu festivals.
On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the actor was trolled for sharing pictures where he was seen worshipping Lord Ganesha.
(ANI)

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 20:06 IST

Rishi Kapoor takes on paparazzi for creating noise on Diwali eve

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, known for his outspoken nature, was spotted ranting at the media on Diwali eve.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 17:35 IST

Embark on a laugh riot with 'Bala's' new poster!

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Wiping away his fans' Monday blues, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a new poster of his upcoming film 'Bala', co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 16:55 IST

'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' closest to my heart, says Karan Johar as...

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): As multi-starrer movie 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' clocked three years of its release on Monday, the film's director Karan Johar marked the day by sharing a picture of the hit movie.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 13:53 IST

Why not join the party: Jennifer Aniston on Instagram debut!

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 28 (ANI): The 'Friends' actor Jennifer Aniston opened up about finally joining Instagram on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 12:46 IST

Here's why David Beckham's children praised their father

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 28 (ANI): It was a proud moment for former professional footballer David Beckham who was accompanied by his children to visit his long statue at the Legends Plaza in Carson, California.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 12:44 IST

This picture of Nick Jonas will make your day!

New Delhi, [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Nick Jonas is reminiscing his childhood days as he shared a goofy picture on social media.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 11:48 IST

John Legend's recent move to impress wife was super successful

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 28 (ANI): Singer John Legend recently proved that he can do anything for wife Chrissy Teigen which will just make you awe.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 11:19 IST

Here's how Demi Lovato seeps into the spirit of Halloween

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 28 (ANI): American singer Demi Lovato's Halloween outfit will send chills down your spine.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 10:56 IST

Ben Affleck arrives at ex-wife's house a day after he was seen drunk

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 28 (ANI): Actor-director Ben Affleck arrived at his ex Jennifer Garner's home on Sunday night a day after appearing to be publicly inebriated at an event.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 09:32 IST

Meghan King Edmonds celebrates Halloween amid split with husband Jim

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 28 (ANI): American television star Meghan King Edmond seems to seep into the Halloween spirit amid split with husband Jim.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 09:14 IST

'Joker' bags No 1 position, surpassing 'Maleficent: Mistress of...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 28 (ANI): Finally the battle for No 1 spot is over as Todd Phillips directorial film 'Joker' has bagged the position.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 09:09 IST

Here's how Kylie Jenner's daughter paid tribute to her mother

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 28 (ANI): It seems that Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster is walking on the footsteps of her mother and the recent post of the beauty mogul is a proof of the same.

Read More
iocl