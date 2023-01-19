Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Honey Irani pose together for "Hum saath saath hain" pic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): It's always a delight to see stars' pictures with their family members.

On Thursday, veteran actress Shabana Azmi took to Instagram and treated fans to a rare family photograph.

In the image, we can see Shabana sharing smiles with her husband-screenwriter Javed Akhtar, and his children, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar and his wife, Shibani Dandekar. What made their photo more special was the presence of Javed's first wife Honey Irani.

"Hum sab saath saath hain," Shabana captioned the image.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnmAWbFoD2k/?hl=en



The fam-jam post of Shabana has garnered several likes and comments.

"Beautiful family," a social media user commented.

"God bless you all," another one wrote.

Actress Dia Mirza and fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

Javed got married to veteran screenwriter Honey Irani in 1972. Javed has two children from his first marriage with Irani -- filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar, and director-producer Zoya Akhtar. After the two separated, Shabana and Javed Akhtar tied the knot in 1984. (ANI)

