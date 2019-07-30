New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Shabana Azmi is all set to join Swara Bhaskar and Divya Dutta in 'Sheer Khurma'.

Indian trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh announced the news on his Twitter handle.

"Shabana Azmi joins the cast of Sheer Khurma... Costars Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta... Directed by Faraz Ansari... Sheer khurma talks about love and acceptance for the LGBTQ community... Filming will commence shortly," he tweeted.



The film is being directed by Faraz Arif Ansari who is set to narrate the story of LGBTQ+ community through his upcoming film.

Sureka Sikri will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the film. Further information about the film has been kept under wraps.

Earlier, the director made a silent movie called "Sisak" and he was applauded for his work. The film travelled to over 200 international film festivals, including Cannes, Wicked Queer in Boston, and the FilmOut San Diego Film Festival. He realised that stories about queer women are not explored enough even internationally.

A few years back, Shabana was seen in 'Chalk n Duster' alongside Juhi Chawla, where she essayed the role of a maths teacher. (ANI)

