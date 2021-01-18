Shabana Azmi recalls her 'near fatal road accident' with a big smile

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Almost a year after meeting a "near fatal road accident", veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Monday recalled the accident and thanked everybody who had helped her during the tough time.

The 'Masoom' actor recalled the moment with a bright smile on her face, which she documented on Twitter.

Azmi went on to pen down a short gratitude note for all her well-wishers across the globe, the medical staff that treated her and the security personnel who rescued her.



"It was at this time last year that I had my near fatal road accident," she tweeted.

"Thank you for the prayers of wellwishers around the globe, the securitypersonnel who rescued me, Doctors and Staff of #Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, #Tina Ambani that I am left with no trace of it. Deeply grateful," her tweet further read.

On January 18 last year, the 'Makdee' actor was rushed to MGM Hospital after she met with the accident. Later the actor was shifted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. (ANI)





