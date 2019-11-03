Shabana Azmi remembers a compassionate human in late Prithviraj Kapoor on 113th birth anniversary

New Delhi (India), Nov 3 (ANI): While it has been over half a century that the iconic film 'Mughal-e-Azam' hit Indian screens, it won't be wrong to say that memories of late actor Prithviraj Kapoor as Akbar are still fresh! Remembering the late star on his 113th birth anniversary, Shabana Azmi shared how "compassionate" a human he was.

"My mother Shaukat Kaifi who worked with Prithvi Theatres tells the most amazing stories about his compassion and humanity," the actor tweeted on Sunday.

Shaukat had worked with the late actor in the 1970 film 'Heer Raanjha'.

Calling it her luck to have had the iconic star as her neighbour, Shabana added, "I'm lucky to have had him as our neighbour in Janki Kutir for many years." Born in 1906 on this day in the city of Faisalabad, Prithvi made his debut with the 1928 release 'Do Dhari Talwar' and since then, he acted in numerous films including 'Awaara', 'Sikandar' and 'Janwar'.

The industry lost one of its greatest actors in 1971 but carrying his legacy forward were his sons- Raj, Shammi and Shashi -- who like their father left a mark in the celluloid world.

In the memory of his father, Shashi even built one of Mumbai's best-known theatres -- Prithvi Theatre. Before that Prithvi had started a theatre of the same name but it didn't had a permanent structure and was a more of travelling group. (ANI)