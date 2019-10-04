Shabana Azmi
Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi salutes husband Javed Akhtar for believing in himself, not giving up

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 21:42 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): On this day, about 55 years ago, the renowned lyricist, poet and screenwriter Javed Akhtar began his journey to fulfill his dreams.
His wife and celebrated actress Shabana Azmi opened up about the hardships the lyricist faced and how he did not "give up to adversity".
Taking to Twitter, Shabana recalled that Javed was just 19 when he first arrived in the dream city, Mumbai. He did not have much money but just Rs 27. He slept on the pavement, went without food for four days but he believed in himself and never gave up.
"On this date, 55 years ago a 19-year-old boy got down at Bombay Central Station with 27 rupees in his pocket and dreams in his eyes @javedakhtarjadu slept on pavements went without food for days but belief in himself. A story of not giving up to adversity and dignity. I salute him," she tweeted.

Javed who has written the screenplay for iconic movies like Deewar, Zanjeer, and Sholay along with Salim Khan, has been awarded Padma Shri (1999), Padma Bhushan (2007), the Sahitya Akademi Award as well as five National Film Awards.
Javed married Shabana in 1984 after divorcing his first wife Honey Irani with whom he shares two children, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 22:13 IST

John Turturro's 'The Jesus Rolls' to be screened at Rome Film Festival

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): John Turturro-starrer and directorial 'The Jesus Rolls' is set to get a world premiere at the Rome Film Festival's pre-screening event on October 16.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 21:25 IST

Unmute feelings, unlock mind: Aamir Khan spreads a word on World...

New Delhi (India), Oct 4 (ANI): Ahead of the World Mental Health Day on October 10, 'Mr Perfectionist' Aamir Khan is urging fans to "unmute feeling" and "unlock mind" to lead to a mindful life!

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 20:37 IST

Shay Mitchell suffered 'severe depression' and loneliness before...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Actor Shay Mitchell who announced her pregnancy in June has now revealed that she felt "extremely lonely" and went through "severe depression" earlier.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 20:33 IST

Justin Bieber tells PETA to 'focus on real problems', leave his...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): "PETA go focus on real problems," responded Justin Bieber to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals after it called out the singer and wife Hailey Baldwin over their decision to buy a pair of exotic cats amounting to around USD 35,000.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:56 IST

Every day is Durga's: Kajol kicks off Durga Puja celebrations...

New Delhi (India), Oct 4 (ANI): Kickstarting the Durga Puja celebrations on Friday, actor Kajol along with mother Tanuja and sister Tanisha Mukerji, stepped out in style to offer prayers at a Durga Puja pandal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:49 IST

Allegations against Robert De Niro are beyond absurd, says actor's lawyer

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): A day after Robert De Niro's ex-employee Graham Chase Robinson accused him of seeking sexual advances, the actor's attorney Tom Harvey, has denied the allegation calling them "beyond absurd".

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:16 IST

Three night 'Friends' premiere rakes in USD 2.9 million

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): The immensely popular TV show 'Friends' doesn't seem to have lost its charm even after 25 years it started airing!

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 17:37 IST

Anupam Kher, Dev Patel's 'Hotel Mumbai' to hit Indian screens on...

New Delhi (India), Oct 4 (ANI): Anupam Kher and Dev Patel starrer 'Hotel Mumbai' based on the brutal 26/11 Mumbai terror attack is slated to hit Indian screens on November 22- on the 11th anniversary of deadly terroir strikes that left more than 100 people dead.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 17:35 IST

Two women accuse James Franco of sexual misconduct

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Two women have filed a lawsuit against 'Eat Pray Love' actor James Franco claiming that they were sexually exploited in his now-defunct acting school.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:11 IST

Jennifer Lopez, Maluma's 'Marry Me' goes on floors

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): The shooting of 'Marry Me' starring Jennifer Lopez and Maluma among others has begun.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:48 IST

Camila Cabello drops new song 'Cry for Me' from album 'Romance

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): 'Senorita' singer Camila Cabello on Thursday dropped her third single 'Cry for Me' which is a breakup song, from her upcoming album 'Romance'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:34 IST

Kylie Jenner shows off covered up Tyga tattoo after denying...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Setting the record straight, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner denied any romantic interaction with rapper Tyga.

Read More
iocl