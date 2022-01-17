Shabana Azmi shares 'family-sized' birthday wishes for Javed Akhtar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): On veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar's 77th birthday on Monday, his wife and actor Shabana Azmi shared a beautiful birthday wish on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Shabana shared a family picture featuring her and Javed along with his children Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and first wife Honey Irani. Also sharing smiles in the photo is Farhan's beau Shibani Dandekar and Shabana's sister-in-law and actor Tanvi Azmi.

In the caption, Shabana wrote, "Happy birthday Jadu."





Earlier today, Farhan and Zoya had also shared birthday wishes for their talented father on social media.

Javed Akhtar started his career through screenwriting and then shifted to penning lyrics for some of the most loved Bollywood songs revolving around love, loss and life.

Some of these include 'Radha Kaise Na Jale' from 'Lagaan', 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' from 'Border' and 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera' from 'Swades'.

The Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and National Award-winning poet has immortalised his name in the world of Indian poetry and literature through his career spanning more than four decades. (ANI)

