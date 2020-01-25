Shah Rukh celebrates 3 years of 'Raees' by sharing rib-tickling video

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): As Shah Rukh Khan starrer action-drama 'Raees' clocked three years of its release on Saturday, the actor shared a special rib-tickling video to mark the special occasion.

The 54-year-old actor hopped on to Twitter as he took a jibe on himself in a short video and captioned the post as, "3 yrs of Raees. One of the most fun I had making a film. Thks to cast & crew & my producers. Maybe need to take Raees' advice myself...soon!

3 yrs of Raees. One of the most fun I had making a film. Thks to cast & crew & my producers. Maybe need to take Raees’ advice myself...soon! pic.twitter.com/D33wZtAimN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 25, 2020

In the rib-tickling video, Badshah is seen delivering one of the most famous dialogues from 'Raees' in the backdrop music from the flick and he says, Koi Dhandha Chota Ya Bada Nahi Hota Aur Dhandhe Se Bada Koi Dharam Nahi Hota," to which a witty reply comes as, "Abey, toh Jaldi se picture chalu kar na, Dhandha Dhandha Kar Raha hai, Kuch Kar Nahi Raha."

In the video, Shah Rukh seemed to take a jibe on himself as fans hadn't seen him acting on the big screen since his last film 'Zero'. He jokes 0n himself and tries to give fans a hint through the caption that he will take Raees' advice soon to start his business of acting soon.

This video of Shah Rukh came in response to a post shared by the director of the movie, Rahul Dholakia, who unveiled some behind the scenes pictures from the sets of the film which showed King Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Rahul along with cast and crew of the film. He captioned the post as, " As we celebrate #3YearsOfRaees, here are some unseen behind the scenes glimpses from the sets."



(ANI)