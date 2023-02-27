Shah Rukh gave so much to this industry... deserves all success for 'Pathaan': Ranbir Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' infused a fresh lease of life into the Hindi film industry which was struggling to overcome the effects of the pandemic. Not only that, Shah Rukh Khan's success sets a precedent for the young breed of actors who always look up to Khan for inspiration.

In a recent promotional event of 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar', in Kolkata, Ranbir Kapoor heaped praise on Shah Rukh for his commendable achievement. "What Pathaan has managed to do, the film industry needed it. Very happy and grateful that Pathaan has done that. And I think Shah Rukh Khan deserves all the success for Pathaan. I have seen him as an actor, I have been able to work with him several times. He gave so much to this industry. I am very proud of him," he added.



In a recently released docu-series on Netflix, 'The Romantics', Ranbir has also opened up about the impact of the iconic character of 'Raj' (Played by SRK in 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge') on his growing-up years.

"Raj was everything! You know, he could do anything! I think Aditya Chopra gave us a character, that was aspirational, he was naughty, he was charming, like it shook you up! I know I saw that film probably 20 times in the theatre," recollected Ranbir on the show.

Ranbir, who has won everyone's heart with his romantic films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Rockstar, Tamaasha, to name a few, will now be seen romancing Shraddha Kapoor in 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar'. (ANI)

