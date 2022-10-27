Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's romantic drama film 'Mohabbatein' turns 22

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer romantic drama Taking to Instagram, production house Yash Raj films dropped a post, which they captioned, "22 years since Mr. Raj Aryan Malhotra came and taught us "Pyaar Kaise Hota Hai".turned 22 on Thursday.

Helmed by Aditya Chopra, the film also starred Jimmy Sheirgill, Shamita Shetty, Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj, Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Archana Puran Singh and Kim Sharma in prominent roles.

The film marked Aditya Chopra's second directorial after the super hit romantic film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and was declared a blockbuster hit.

Even after 22 years of its release the songs and dialogues of the film still remain unforgettable.

'Mohabbatein' marked SRK's second collaboration with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after 'Josh' and first-ever collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next action thriller film 'Pathaan' opposite Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from that he also has director Rajkumar Hirani's next 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee's 'Jawan' which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, will be seen in director Sooraj Barjatya's next 'Uunchai' alongside Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

He also has Pan India film 'Project K' with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and 'The Intern' in his kitty. (ANI)