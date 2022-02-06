Shah Rukh Khan arrives to pay last respects to Lata Mangeshkar at her funeral

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): The mortal remains of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar have arrived at Shivaji Park in Mumbai for the final rites that will take place with full state honours.

Several celebrities have been arriving at Shivaji Park to pay their last respects to the veteran singer.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has also reached the funeral. Also present at the funeral are actor Padmini Kolhapure and Lata Mangeshkar's elder sister Usha Mangeshkar.





For her final rites, PM Narendra Modi will also come to pay his respects.

Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor and more were also seen reaching the late singer's residence to pay their last respects.

The coffin in which her mortal remains were placed was also wrapped in tricolour as the army marched along. The vehicle carrying her body was decorated with white flowers and also had a massive photo of hers.

The veteran singer died at the age of 92 on Sunday due to multiple organ failure.

She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. (ANI)

