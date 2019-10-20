Shah Rukh Khan (Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Shah Rukh Khan (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan asks for heels as he tries to match Karan Johar's 'fashionista style'

ANI | Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:16 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Be it a blingy or sober outfit, filmmaker Karan Johar surely knows how to pull it off! And it seems like his "fashionista sense of style" has now inspired Shah Rukh Khan who is "trying" to match it!
On Sunday, the actor waxed lyrical about the filmmaker while flaunting his new jacket gifted to him by the latter, by sharing a collage on Twitter.
"Thanks again Karan Johar for The Dust of Gods jacket," King Khan tweeted.
He clubbed two pictures of himself showing off the new funky jacket and shared it in the tweet.
While continuing his tweet, Khan also admitted that he "will never be able to match" Karan's "Fashionista sense of style," and wrote, "Will never be able to match your Fashionista sense of style...but trying....( somebody get me my heels!! )."

Seemingly the 'Raees' actor was referring to Karan's edgy look that he carried on the Vogue Women of the Year show as the host which also included a pair of whacky heeled shoes.
The director also uploaded a picture of his look which had comments pouring in from scores of celebrities from the industry.
Kajol teased Karan saying, "I think I had this pair of shoes ... really long back !!!!"
Meanwhile, the choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, "MashaAllah!! Hope ur wearing these shoes for lunch today."

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:43 IST

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:29 IST

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 16:19 IST

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 16:07 IST

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 14:47 IST

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 12:51 IST

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 10:25 IST

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 10:02 IST

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 09:56 IST

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 09:20 IST

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 08:29 IST

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:41 IST

