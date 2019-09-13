Shah Rukh Khan, Image courtesy: Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan, Image courtesy: Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan bids adieu to Bappa

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 01:29 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): On the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, the day which marks the culmination of 10-day-long Ganesha festival, Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan along with his family members bid their beloved Ganpati Bappa adieu in an affectionate manner.
The actor took to twitter to share the pictures of a small Ganpati idol with a sweet message for his fans.
"Pooja done....Visarjan done. Ganpati Bappa Morya!! May the happiness of the world and beyond come into every household & for every family," he tweeted alongside the snap.

The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha. It started as a reason for get-togethers and meet-ups during the British rule, but today it is marked with the installation of the deity's idol at home and at elaborate pandals.
On the work front, Shah Rukh recently had refuted the claims that he had signed films. He was last seen in 'Zero' opposite Anushka Sharma. (ANI)

