Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 30 years in films, unveils his new look from 'Pathaan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): And the wait is finally over! Shah Rukh Khan's full look from his upcoming film 'Pathaan' has been unveiled, and that too on a day when he has completed 30 years in the film industry.

Taking to social media handles, SRK dropped a motion poster from 'Pathaan'.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CfN-J9NoE5t/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

In the poster, Shah Rukh Khan is looking raw in a shirt and jeans with a gun in his hand. Blood stains and injury marks

His face is partially visible and it is rugged and bloodied.

"Jaldi milte hai Pathaan se," SRK's voiceover can be heard in the clip.

He also expressed his gratitude for receiving everyone's "infinite" love and smile throughout his journey.



"30 yrs and not counting cos ur love & smiles have been infinite. Here's to continuing with #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu," he captioned the post.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Talking about this beautiful celebration of SRK on his special day, director Siddharth Anand explained, "30 years of Shah Rukh Khan is a cinematic moment in itself in the history of Indian cinema and we wanted to celebrate it with his millions and millions of fans globally. Today is Shah Rukh Khan day and we need to tell the world that. This is Team Pathaan's way of saying thank you to Shah Rukh for the countless memories and smiles that he has given all of us in his incredible journey in cinema."

He added, "Shah Rukh Khan's look from Pathaan was the most heavily guarded imagery. Fans across the world have been frantically demanding for his look to be unveiled for a long, long time now and we couldn't think of a better day to reveal this to his fans and audiences. I hope people and SRK fans love his look from Pathaan."

According to Siddharth, in the film SRK is "the alpha man on a mission in this action spectacle that will hopefully set new benchmarks for the action genre in India."

" When you have Shah Rukh Khan in your film, along with superstars like Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, you have to reach for the stars in every department and I don't think we will disappoint on that promise with Pathaan," Siddharth concluded.

Pathaan, which is backed by Yash Raj Films, will release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. (ANI)

