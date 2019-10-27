Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Diwali with son AbRam, wife Gauri Khan

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Megastar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday shared a heartwarming Diwali wish with his fans.

The actor along with the message posted a family picture featuring wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam.

Going by the snap, they seem to have celebrated the festivals of light in a religious way.

All three of them can be seen adorning a 'tika' in the monochromatic picture that Shah Rukh Khan posted taking to twitter.

"#HappyDiwali to everyone. May your lives be lit up and happy," he wrote alongside the photo.



Bollywood's romance king was recently seen grabbing the guest's couch at David Letterman's show on Netflix.

He first revealed in May that he will be Letterman's special guest on the new season, which started airing on May 31 on Netflix this year.

The exclusive interview was aired on October 25. (ANI)

