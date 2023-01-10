Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's action thriller 'Pathaan' trailer out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra0 [India], January 10 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan' finally unveiled the official trailer on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, actor Shah Rukh Khan shared the trailer which he captioned, "Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye #Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai! #PathaanTrailer out now! Link in bio.Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 25th January 2023."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand 'Pathaan' stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

The two-minute-long trailer showcases Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika as spy agents standing against a powerful enemy, played by John Abraham, who is planning a big attack in India.

Shah Rukh's character introduces with dialogue " Party Pathan ke ghar rakhoge to mehman navazi ke liye Pathan to ayega aur pathaake bhi layega."

Soon after the 'Chak De India' actor shared the trailer, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Pathan is here," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Party pathan ke ghar par rakhoge to mehmaan navazi ke liye pathan to aayega goosebumps."

"Shah Rukh ka ab Vanvaas Khatam ...," a fan wrote.

Recently, the makers unveiled the songs 'Besharam Rang' and 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' which received massive responses from the fans.

'Pathaan' marks Deepika and Shah Rukh's fourth collaboration after their super hit films 'Om Shanti Om', 'Happy New Year' and 'Chennai Express'.

Meanwhile, SRK will also be seen in director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' and Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'.

Deepika, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'The Intern', in a Pan India film 'Project K' alongside actor Prabhas and in director Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan. (ANI)