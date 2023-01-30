Shah Rukh Khan expresses gratitude towards audience, media for 'Pathaan' success, says "there were times..."

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking in the glory of his latest release 'Pathaan', has expressed gratitude towards the audience and media for making his film a box-office blockbuster.

On Monday, Shah Rukh attended a 'Pathaan' success event along with Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and director Sidharth Anand.

During the event, Shah Rukh thanked everyone for 'Pathaan' and said, "We are all extremely grateful to the audience and media for supporting the film so much in spite of the fact that there might have been things that would have curtailed the happy release of the film."



"There were times when we had to call people and ask them to please let us release our film peacefully. Film watching and filmmaking is an experience of love and I want to thank all the people who helped us release this film (Pathaan) for the people," he added.

Prior to the release of 'Pathaan' there was a campaign to boycott the Shah Rukh starrer and some objectionable words were used against him on social media.

However, all this did not affect its box office numbers as 'Pathaan' received a massive response from viewers and SRK's fandom globally has warmly welcomed the actor to his movie after four years. The film also entered the Rs 100 crore club on its opening day.

'Pathaan' marks SRK's return to the silver screen after four years. It's an action-spy film. Salman Khan appears in an extended cameo as his character from the 'Tiger' movies, which are also a part of the new shared universe that YRF has set up.

Shah Rukh did little to no promotions during the weeks leading up to the release of 'Pathaan'. The actor mostly promoted the film on social media through these Ask SRK sessions and continues to do so. The grandest promotion of the film was when its trailer was launched by the superstar at the Burj Khalifa. (ANI)

