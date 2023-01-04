Shah Rukh Khan gives a cute name to new mommy in town Alia Bhatt, here's what it is

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt, who worked together in 'Dear Zindagi' in 2016 , share a great bond.

Whenever they get a chance to talk about each other in public, the two always have good things to say. The stars' fun banter on Twitter is proof of this fact.

After a long time, Alia and SRK interacted on Twitter during the latter's #AskSRK session on Wednesday.

A social media user asked SRK why does Alia call him SR. The user's question caught SRK's attention and he replied, "Could mean sweet and romantic or maybe senior and respected or maybe just shah rukh."

Alia was quick to respond as she clarified what she means when she calls the Badshah of Bollywood 'SR'.

She tweeted, "More like sweet and respected ...But from 25th Jan I'm going to switch to calling you Pathaan. See I'm so creative na."

To Alia's tweet, SRK gave a cute response. He called new mommy in town Alia Bhatt "lil Amma Bhatt Kapoor."

"Done lil one. And I am now going to call u lil Amma Bhatt Kapoor," he responded.

Apart from 'Dear Zindagi', Alia and SRK also have worked together on 'Darlings' , which was released on Netflix in 2022. Alia co-produced the film with Shah Rukh.

SRK also praised actor Deepika Padukone during his #AskSRK session.

When a user asked him to describe Deepika in one word, he tweeted, "She is so nice it's unbelievable..."

SRK and Deepika will be seen soon in 'Pathaan', which also stars John Abraham. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. (ANI)