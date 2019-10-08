Shah Rukh Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Shah Rukh Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan goes sassy with his replies, makes #AskSRK top-trending on Twitter

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 15:28 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): After being absent from the limelight for a long time, Bollywood's 'Badshah' Shah Rukh Khan finally made his presence felt on Twitter by striking a conversation with his fans, making #AskSRK to the top-trending hashtag.
The actor, also known as the 'king of romance' and the prince of "wit" and "humour" had some sassy replies on the posts shared by his fans and followers on the micro-blogging site.
Before starting the conversation, Shah Rukh wrote, "Been a long time. If you guys are around let's do a #AskSRK should it be 'an' Asksrk or 'a' is ok"

As soon the star shared the post on his Twitter handle, several fans thronged the micro-blogging site with both beautiful and hilarious posts, which will surely make your day.
Since the actor has not revealed anything about his upcoming project, one of the users shared a picture of the 'RaOne' star and wrote, "@iamsrk Sir Suna Hai Aap Dhoom 4 Kar Rahe Ho, Kya Ye Sach Hai..?#AskSRK."
Giving a witty reply to the post, the 53-year-old star wrote, "Maine bhi suna hai. Tumhein kuch aur khabar mile toh dena..."

Another user who is excited to watch the star spreading his magic in the Tamil cinema in the future, asked his plans of doing films in the same language. "Hi @iamsrk sir, Do you have any plan to do direct tamil movie in future ? #AskSRK," the user tweeted.
Giving a humorous reply on the post, the actor wrote, "Of course!! My command over the language is so good!!"

""@iamsrk sir aaj dussera hai toh Ra-One ki CD kyun nahi jala dete aap? #AskSRK" chimed the third user to which the star gave a an answer will leave you in splits.
"Arre kitna jale pe namak chidhoge," he tweeted.

After the session, the actor bid goodbye to his fans and thanked them for showing up their presence and for their warm birthday wishes for his wife Gauri Khan.
"Ok, all. Need to go now. @gaurikhan birthday so will pass on all your wishes to her. Lots of love to you all and was good to hear from you on #AskSRK BE WELL. Be happy. And don't forget to pray," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in the film 'Zero' alongside Anushka Sharma. Since then he has not announced any new projects. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 15:42 IST

Shawn Mendes sets Singapore Indoor Stadium on fire with...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Singer Shawn Mendes set the stage on fire with his electrifying performance at the Singapore Indoor Stadium with 'Lost in Japan' from his latest self-titled album.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 15:05 IST

Justin and Hailey face criticism for enacting Miley Cyrus's post...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Newly-married couple singer Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin faced backlash by Miley Cyrus fans after they enacted the pop-icons post-surgery banana freakout.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 14:37 IST

Ranveer Singh jets off to Hyderabad for 'Sooryavanshi'

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): After celebrating the wrap-up party of his upcoming sports drama '83,' Bollywood's heartthrob Ranveer Singh jetted off to Hyderabad to commence shooting for Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 12:43 IST

Madonna postpones Brooklyn concert due to injured knee

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Madonna has postponed another show on her 'Madame X' tour in Brooklyn after she injured her knee.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:46 IST

Jeffrey Dean Morgan weds Hilarie Burton

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): 'The Walking Dead' actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan is officially off the market now! Morgan has married actress Hilarie Burton.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:01 IST

From Akshay Kumar to Taapsee Pannu, celebs extend wishes on Dussehra

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): With the entire nation immersed in the festivities of Dussehra, several B-town celebrities took to social media to extend wishes to their fans on the occasion.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 10:07 IST

Penn Badgley, Laura Benanti join 'Here Today' cast

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Tony-winning actress Laura Benanti and 'Gossip Girl' alum Penn Badgley have joined the cast of 'Here Today'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 09:13 IST

Hailey Baldwin reveals her wedding dress designed by Off-White

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): A week after supermodel Hailey Baldwin exchanged vows with singer Justin Bieber in a lavish wedding ceremony; she finally revealed the wedding dress she wore for the big day.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 08:53 IST

Nick Jonas joins 'The Voice' as coach for Season 18

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Nick Jonas is all set to join season 18 of the NBC singing competition 'The Voice'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 05:37 IST

Before Netflix, 'The Irishman' to run in Broadway for a month

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Prior to its release on the streaming giant Netflix, Martin Scorsese's directorial 'The Irishman' will get a run at Broadway theatre.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 04:38 IST

Jason Statham to star in 'Le Convoyeur' remake

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Jason Statham is all set to star in the remake of 2004 French thriller 'Le Convoyeur' with filmmaker Guy Ritchie as the director of the film.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 04:13 IST

How #MeToo movement developed 'The Morning Show', tells Reese Witherspoon

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): With less than a month to go for the release of her upcoming Apple TV+ series 'The Morning Show', Reese Witherspoon opened up about how the show developed and found its direction from the popular #MeToo movement.

Read More
iocl