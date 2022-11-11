Shah Rukh Khan is "looking at" Deepika Padukone since 2007

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): It's been 15 years since 'Om Shanti Om' was released and to date superstar Shah Rukh Khan is in awe of his co-star Deepika Padukone.

On Friday, Shah Rukh took to Instagram and congratulated Deepika on completing 15 years in Hindi cinema in a special way.

He shared a collage of the stills from the films he did with Deepika. In all the images, SRK is adorably looking into Deepika's eyes.



Describing the collage, SRK captioned, "To 15 fabulous years of excellence... perseverance...amazing performances with you and the warm hugs!! Here's looking at you...Looking at you. and looking at you...and still looking at you... @deepikapadukone."

SRK's gesture won Deepika's heart.

Reacting to post, she commented, "Words can do no justice to describe our love."

Deepika made her Bollywood debut opposite SRK in 'Om Shanti Om', which was helmed by Farah Khan. Later, she reunited with the King Khan in films like 'Chennai Express' and 'Happy New Year'.

The duo will now be seen in 'Pathaan', which is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

'Pathaan', which is helmed by Siddharth Anand, also stars John Abraham. (ANI)