Shah Rukh Khan looks a 'timeless classic' in his latest picture, sets Internet ablaze

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI): A 'classic' picture of the Badshah of Bollywood aka Shah Rukh Khan has been shared on social media, giving a glimpse of the ever-handsome actor, who is gearing up for his roaring comeback after a hiatus of 4 years.

Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani took to social media to share a 'timeless' black and white picture of the actor.



In the picture, SRK is seen looking straight at the camera with a cheeky smile, seated and leaning forward towards the camera.

Appearing to be straight out of a Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot, Shah Rukh wore a full-sleeve tee and cargo pants, oozing oh-so-handsome vibes from the picture.

Captioning the picture, Pooja wrote, "In a world full of Trends... A Timeless Classic!"



As soon as the picture was shared on social media, fans went crazy and rushed to the comment section and shared their excitement.

Meanwhile, many fans are speculating if this is Shah Rukh's new look. The answer to this can only be revealed by the superstar himself, who's all geared up for his upcoming movie 'Pathaan.'



During the #AskSRK session, Shah Rukh also shared that the team of 'Pathaan' might release its trailer in November or December.

Apart from 'Pathaan', Shah Rukh has several projects in the pipeline including 'Jawan' and 'Dunki' among others. (ANI)