Shah Rukh Khan looks uber-cool as he drops first look from new 'Pathaan' song 'Besharam Rang'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI): Bollywood's beloved King Khan will grace the silver screen as the 'King of Cool' this time.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan enthralls with his swag in a snap of his look from a new snap of his much-awaited film 'Pathaan'.

The 57-year-old took to Instagram to share the picture, featuring him sporting a white shirt with rolled-up sleeves, a man bun and a pair of reflectors to complete his dapper look. He is seen standing on a pier overlooking the ocean with some yachts sailing around.



"Of Boats...of Beauty....and Besharam Rang! Song releasing tomorrow at 11 AM," the actor wrote in his caption.

'Besharam Rang', which would be the first song from the upcoming film, is set to release on December 12, at 11 AM.

The film is produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Siddharth Anand.

"Shah Rukh Khan has for long been the king of cool on the big screen and he is back being his effortless best in Pathaan's first song Besharam Rang. We had SRK looking like a million bucks in the coastal cities of Spain for the song and he has worked his magic on camera," said Anand about the actor's look.

"SRK will be seen letting his hair down with Deepika in this party track of the season. He has pushed his body for the film to be his fittest best and has also flaunted an eight pack in this song as well which should get his fans very excited to see their idol looking the way he is in Pathaan," he added.

On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan had taken to social media to share co-star Deepika Padukone's look from the upcoming song.

She was seen sporting a bright yellow bikini, gazing into the camera while oozing charm.

Shah Rukh Khan portrays a gun-toting spy with a license to kill in the upcoming action-thriller film, which is set to release on January 25, 2023, in three languages. (ANI)