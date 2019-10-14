Shah Rukh Khan with Jean-Claude Van Damme and Jackie Chan (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Shah Rukh Khan with Jean-Claude Van Damme and Jackie Chan (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan poses with Jackie Chan, Jean-Claude Van Damme

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:59 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 13 (ANI): Look whom megastar Shah Rukh Khan found at the special forum in Saudi Arabia. It's none other than Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme.
Shah Rukh, who attended the Joy Forum on Sunday at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, shared a picture with Hong Kong action hero Jackie Chan and Belgian actor JCVD, taking to his Instagram.
"Khan, Damme, Chan at the #JoyForum19. The joys all mine as I got to meet my heroes. @jcvd @jackiechan @joyforumksa," he captioned the snap.

In the picture, all three of them can be seen in smiles. While the 53-year-old actor is clad in chateau grey tuxedo, Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme are donning grey turtle neck outfit and simple blue tee respectively.
As per the media reports, Shah Rukh Khan also met 'Game of Thrones' fame actor Jason Momoa at the star-studded event.
Other than this, the actor revealed the trailer of his appearance in a special episode with popular American TV host David Letterman.
He will be appearing as Letterman's next guest on his popular Netflix talk show 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction'.
The actor was last seen in the film 'Zero' alongside Anushka Sharma. Since then, he has not announced any new projects. (ANI)

