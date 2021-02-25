Shah Rukh Khan praises his 'little one' Alia Bhatt for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Praising his 'little one' after the teaser release of the much-anticipated movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan sent his love and wishes to Alia Bhatt for her upcoming flick.

Fans and the Bollywood fraternity are awestruck after the ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali released the teaser of the much-anticipated Alia Bhatt-starrer flick 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' today.

He shared the enthralling teaser on Twitter with an adorable note for Alia which reads, "I always look forward to your work as an actor 'little one'. And this one seems extremely special....and you....so Gangsta!!! All my love and wishes for the film. @aliaa08".





Earlier, several Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, ace filmmaker Karan Johar and many more also congratulated Alia Bhatt on the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' teaser release.

The teaser is set in a theme where the 27-year-old star transforms from a brothel queen to a politician. Through the enthralling video, viewers are introduced to the character of Alia as 'Gangu' who is portraying the role of a boss lady. She looks promising and it's safe to say that her fans are in for a visual treat.

Based on the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' written by S Hussain Zaidi, the film showcases the rise of a girl named Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch from Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' marks the first collaboration between him and Alia. This project will also see Bhansali Productions collaborating with Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited. The movie will hit the big screens on July 30, 2021.

Meanwhile, after the success of the 2016 film 'Dear Zindagi', Shah Rukh Khan is also set to produce his next project titled 'Darlings' which will feature Alia in the lead role. (ANI)

