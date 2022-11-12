Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta's iconic romantic drama 'Veer Zaara' turns 18

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji's romantic drama film 'Veer Zaara' on Saturday turned 18.

Taking to Instagram, Preity shared a video which she captioned, "There have been movies and there will be movies but nothing compares to Veer Zaara. Nothing compares to the magic of Yash Chopra films, his love for romance & the purity of his characters. Here's to believing in good old-fashioned love & to loving someone with such pure intent that no boundary, no religion & no border can keep that love apart. Thank you Adi Chopra for creating the world of Veer Zaara & to all the cast n crew members that made this film so so special. #VeerZaara #YashChopra #Lovelegend #18YearsOfVeerZaara."

In the video, Preity shared some glimpses from the film.

Apart from them, the film also starred Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani and Divya Dutta in prominent roles.

Helmed by Yash Chopra, the film was declared a blockbuster hit and even after 18 years of its release it remains fans favourite.

Soon after Preity shared the video, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart and fire emoticons.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree commented, "One of my favs."

"#VeerZaara : A movie with lots of emotions and sentiments. The best musical masterpiece in the entire film industry," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "My only favorite movie from Bollywood."

The film received a National Award for providing wholesome entertainment.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's action thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham which is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2022.

Apart from that, he also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' and south director Atlee's 'Jawan' in his kitty. (ANI)