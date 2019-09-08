Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan refutes reports claiming signing of films

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 11:10 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): Refuting media reports doing rounds "behind his back" that he has signed some movies, Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday said that he is not aware as to when he "surreptitiously" signed so many films.
Breaking his silence, Bollywood actor tweeted, "It's always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back, I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it....otherwise, it's just posted truth."
Khan was last seen in a romantic comedy-spoof film 'Zero' opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

As per the media reports, Khan reportedly signed two movies scheduled to begin filming next year. The reports claimed that one film would be an action flick directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. (ANI)

