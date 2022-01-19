Shah Rukh Khan returns to Instagram after 4 months

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has returned to Instagram for the first time since his son Aaryan Khan was mired in an alleged drug bust in October last year.

Taking to the social media application, SRK posted a commercial for an electronic brand, in which he features along with his wife Gauri Khan.





The advertisement begins with SRK driving a luxury car to reach a lavish bungalow. He makes himself comfortable on a couch and switches on a rollable television. Soon after, Gauri comes and the two sit together and watch TV.

Fans became extremely happy to see Shah Rukh back in action.

"Woaaah. This made my day," a netizen commented.

"Our king Khan is back," another one wrote.

Shah Ruk has been away from social media since Aaryan was arrested in the alleged drug case. His last post on Instagram was dated September 19, 2021. (ANI)

