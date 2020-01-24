Shah Rukh Khan sends heartwarming wishes as 'Bob Biswas' shoot begins

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): As Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'Bob Biswas' hit the floors on Friday, under the banner of Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, King Khan extended his best wishes to the team with a heart-warming message.



The 54-year-old actor missed being on the first day of the shoot, and he surely made up for it with his message that read, "Missing being with u all. You in my city...will come and meet you soon. How do the kids say it...Major FOMO happening? Right?! Have a great shoot & enjoy the process."

The flick revolves around the character of Bob Biswas featured originally in Vidya Balan's hit 'Kahaani'. The character was essayed by Saswata Chatterjee in the film. 'Bob Biswas' features Chitrangada Singh in the lead, apart from Bachchan who plays the titular character.



Helmed by debutant director Diya Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh, the film will be produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Sujoy Ghosh's Bound Script Production. (ANI)