Shah Rukh Khan shares the 'lesson' he learned during lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday surprised fans with a quick 'AskSRK' interaction round on Twitter.

Within seconds of sharing the information, scores of followers were quick to drop their questions for the seasoned actor.



Answering a fan, the star also revealed a 'lesson' he learned during the coronavirus lockdown.



"What did u learn in these days?," asked a Twitter user.

In response to the question, the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor mentioned that it is time to "slow down a bit."

"That we all need to slow down a bit. Look and feel life and nature a bit more than just seeking instant gratification 24/7," the 54-year-old star said.

Meanwhile, another user remarked that the actor's movies are their "quarantine entertainment"

"#AskSrk ur movies are my quarantine entertainment !! SRK movie a day keeps corona away what do u have to say?" the tweet read.

Replying to it, the 'Dilwale' actor said:" Hope we overcome the virus...faster than the number of movies I have done. Insha Allah"

While the whole country continues to battle the COVID-19 crisis, Shahrukh Khan has come forward to give the frontline workers a boost in their fight.

The ace actor has contributed 25,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to the Maharashtra Health Department for the safety of the doctors and healthcare workers.

He along with his wife Gauri also offered their personal office space in Mumbai for quarantine purposes for children, elderly and women.

Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan and his group companies have pledged to donate to a number of relief funds, including the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to combat the coronavirus. (ANI)

