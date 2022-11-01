Shah Rukh Khan to unveil 'Pathaan' teaser on his birthday?

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): The buzz around Shah Rukh Khan unveiling the much-awaited teaser of his next action thriller film 'Pathaan' on his birthday has gone to a new extent and the excitement among the fans could be seen on social media.

Taking to Twitter, fans trended #PathaanTeaser and #ShahRukhKhan as they shared their excitement for the teaser of the film.

Check out some of the crazy fans' reactions:













Previously, the makers unveiled the first-look posters of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham which raised excitement among the fans.

An official announcement from the makers about the teaser release date of 'Pathaan' is still awaited.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

'Pathaan' marks the fourth on-screen collaboration of Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan after 'Om Shanti Om', 'Happy New Year' and 'Chennai Express'.

Apart from 'Pathaan', SRK will be also seen in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu and in south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' opposite south actor Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

Deepika, on the other hand, will be also seen in a Pan India film 'Project K' along with south actor Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan and in director Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan which is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. Apart from that she also has 'The Intern' in her kitty.

John will be also seen in an action thriller film 'Tehran' and in a comedy film '100 %'. (ANI)

