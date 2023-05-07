Shah Rukh Khan treats fans with his picture as they miss it in 'Jawan' poster

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan knows how to promote his film and initiate a conversation among his fans! After announcing the new release date of his much-awaited 'Jawan', the actor posted a picture of himself on Instagram. The black-and-white frame portrays Shah Rukh in a rugged avatar.

"Ok thank u everyone. Some said my face not visible in #Jawan poster....so putting my face here....don't tell the director & producer. Love u all & hope to meet u in theatres on #7thSeptember2023 love u and bye, King Khan wrote in the caption.



Shah Rukh's post garnered reactions from celebs and fans alike. Sanya Malhotra posted fire emojis while Fatima Sana Shaikh posted heart emojis on SRK's post.

A fan wrote, "Your the best!" Another fan wrote, "Always Jawan Sha!"

Helmed by Atlee, the film was earlier slated to hit the theatres on June 2 this year but the makers have now decided to shift the official release date.

The actual reason for the postponement of the film is still not known.

The film is billed as an event film with high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced it.

In June 2022, SRK unveiled the film's teaser which opened with a glimpse of the Northern Lights over mountain tops. We saw Shah Rukh with his face in the dark, wrapping bandages on his face as the film's theme music played in the background.

The film also stars South actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

The actor also hosted an 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter after announcing the release date of 'Jawan' on Saturday. From Abram's reaction to the poster of 'Jawan' to fans' request to release the movie at the earliest...SRK answered all in his inimitable style.

Apart from this, SRK will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' opposite actor Taapsee Pannu. (ANI)