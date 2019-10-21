Shah Rukh Khan along with wife Gauri while casting their vote in Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan along with wife Gauri while casting their vote in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri step out to cast their vote

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:50 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Bollywood's romance king Shah Rukh Khan along with wife Gauri stepped out to cast their vote on Monday for the Assembly polls in Maharashtra.
The power couple exercised their right to vote at Mumbai's Mount Mary Convent High School in Bandra.
Apart from the megastar, Deepika Padukone also cast her vote at Bandra West constituency.
'Mr Perfectionist' Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao and actor Lara Dutta were among the early voters who reached their designated polling booths in Bandra West.
Using their star power to urge fans and followers to step out of their houses and vote, several stars stormed social media with their inked finger selfies.
Arjun Kapoor shared an inked finger selfie on his Twitter handle and gave a "cool" message. "Don't be a fool, be cool & get your finger marked...Each vote counts..." he tweeted.

Abhishek Bachchan too opted the same style and shared a picture of his inked finger on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Just do it!!! #GoVote #AssemblyElections2019."

"Don't forget to vote,....make it YOUR Choice! YOUR decision!" wrote Tusshar Kapoor alongside a selfie.

Voting for 288 constituencies in Maharashtra commenced at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm. The counting will be held on Thursday, October 24. In Mumbai, 9,894 polling stations have been set up at 1,537 locations. 36 out of 288 seats come in the city of Mumbai where 334 candidates are in the fray. The city has 97.72 lakh registered voters.
In the 288-member Assembly, BJP is contesting on 164 seats, which includes candidates of smaller allies contesting on its lotus symbol, while its key ally Shiv Sena has fielded 126 candidates.
Congress has candidates in 147 constituencies and NCP is contesting 121 seats. (ANI)

