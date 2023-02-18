Shah Rukh looks dapper at Smriti Irani's daughter's wedding reception

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking in the success of 'Pathaan', recently marked his presence at the wedding reception of Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle Irani.

On Friday, Smriti, also a former actress, hosted the reception for the members of the film and political fraternity. SRK was one of the guests.

A picture has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Shah Rukh is seen striking a pose with Smriti Irani and her husband Zubin Irani. We can also see Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar standing next to Zubin in the image.

Dressed in a black suit and black shirt, SRK looked dapper.



All thanks to Mouni for giving a glimpse of SRK at the wedding reception of Shanelle.



Fans in the comments were quick to point out that 'scientist' and 'junoon' have met again, referring to SRK and Mouni's roles in 'Brahmastra'.

"Junoon aur Scientist sahab saath mei? I knew it kuch toh gadbad hai," a social media user commented.

"Scientist sahab zinda hai," another one quipped.

"Dev will not understand mam, please stay away from mohan bhargawa," a netizen user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is busy shooting for Atlee's directorial 'Jawan'. He recently headed to Pune for the film's shoot. The film, which also stars Nayanthara, is all set to hit the theatres on June 2 in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

It is billed as an event film with high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced it. In June 2022, SRK unveiled the film's teaser which opened with a glimpse of the Northern Lights over mountain tops.

Apart from 'Jawan', SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'. The film marks SRK's first collaboration with Taapsee Pannu. (ANI)

