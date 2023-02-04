Shah Rukh reveals he met 'Jawan' director Atlee's baby boy

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], February 4 (ANI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently basking in the success of 'Pathaan', will next be seen in Atlee's directorial 'Jawan'.

On Saturday, the actor conducted an #AskSRK session where he responded to fans' tweets with honesty, wit and sarcasm.

He also revealed that he met the director's newborn recently.

During his latest AskSRK session, a fan asked the Superstar, "@iamsrk Met with @Atlee_dir & @priyaatlee new baby?", To which SRK replied, "Yes he is too sweet and Masha Allah healthy".

On January 31, Atlee announced the birth of his son.

Taking to Instagram, Atlee shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "They were right. There's no feeling in the world like this. And just like that our baby boy is here! A new exciting adventure of parenthood starts today! Grateful. Happy. Blessed."



https://www.instagram.com/p/CoFK_Exhyrk/?hl=en

In one of the images, Atlee and his wife Priya are seen holding a pair of baby shoes.

Atlee is known for films like 'Raja Rani', 'Their', 'Mersal', 'Bigil'. Jawan' has put the spotlight on him as Shah Rukh will be acting in the movie.

The film also stars actress Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is billed as an event film with high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced it.

In June 2022, SRK unveiled the film's teaser which opened with a glimpse of the Northern Lights over mountain tops. We then saw Shah Rukh with his face in the dark, wrapping bandages on his face as the film's theme played in the background.

'Jawan' is set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Apart from Jawan, SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'. The film marks SRK's first collaboration with Taapsee Pannu. (ANI)

