Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir express grief over Irrfan's demise

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Bollywood megastars Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan on Wednesday extended their deepest condolences over the demise of ace actor Irrfan Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and shared a monochromatic picture as he remembered the moments spent with the star. In the post accompanying the picture, he wrote, "My friend...inspiration & the greatest actor of our times. Allah bless your soul Irrfan Bhai...will miss you as much as cherish the fact that you were part of our lives."



"Paimane kahe hai koi, mehkhana kahe hai, duniya teri aankhon ko bhi, kya kya na kahe hai. Love u," The 'Don' wrote.

Salman Khan expressed grief over the demise of the critically acclaimed actor and shared a picture on Twitter sharing a smile with him. He tweeted, "Big loss to the film industry, his fans, all of us n specially his family. My heart goes out to his family. May God give them strength. Rest in peace brother u shall always be missed n be in all our hearts.."



Aamir Khan took to Twitter and and expressed heartfelt condolences to Irrfan's family and friends. He tweeted, "Very sad to hear about our dear colleague Irrfan. How tragic and sad. Such a wonderful talent. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Thank you Irrfan for all the joy you have brought to our lives through your work. You will be fondly remembered. Love. a."

The internationally renowned actor passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling rare cancer. He was 53. Irrfan was last seen on screen in 'Angrezi Medium'. He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health.

With critically acclaimed films like 'The Lunchbox' and 'Paan Singh Tomar' to his credit, Irrfan was regarded as one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema. (ANI)

